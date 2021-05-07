Official Sweepstakes Rules: Taco Cabana - Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.

General. By entering the Taco Cabana Mother’s Day Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Taco Cabana (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sweepstakes-specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. T he Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 P.M. CST on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 A.M. CST on Monday, May 10th, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station time clock shall be the official time clock for the Sweepstakes.

Ad

Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station’s local viewing area. The Sweepstakes is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter. To enter the Sweepstakes, first log on to the Instagram app or download it for free on your mobile device. Using your account on the Instagram app, complete at least one of the following methods of entry (“Entry”):

1. Like the post that refers to this Sweepstakes (1 entry).

Ad

2. Follow @tacocabana and @eldereats (1 entry).

3. Tag a friend for an entry (You can tag up to 4 friends) 1 entry per tag.

4. BONUS – Share this post in one (1) of your stories for 5 extra entries! Be sure to tag @tacocabana and @eldereats so we know you shared and can count it. (5 entries).

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad