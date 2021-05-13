University Health now vaccinating kids aged 12-15 at Wonderland of the Americas

People check in for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at University Health’s mass vaccine site at Wonderland Mall. Courtesy: Mark Greenberg, Photographer / Visual Content Creator, University Health

SAN ANTONIO – Trying to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

University Health is now vaccinating kids 12-15 at the Wonderland of the Americas Vaccination Center. At the upper level, vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Anyone under the age of 18 must come with a parent or legal guardian and bring proof of age. It can be a school ID, birth certificate, or even the log in page from their school’s online portal.

Locations and hours are as follows:

Wonderland of the Americas Mall (lower level), 4522 Fredericksburg Road from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

University Health officials said finding a parking space on the lower level is easiest in the garage off Fredericksburg Road or underneath Burlington on the Interstate 10 side.

The St. Philip’s College MLK Campus, Center for Learning Resources (Building 8), is located at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ad

The closest parking lots to the vaccine site are off Walters and Montana streets.

Even after vaccination, University Health encourages you to keep using a mask or face-covering and keeping your distance when around others outside your home, and washing your hands often to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to learn more about immunity and protection provided by these vaccines.

Have any questions? Read the University Health FAQ page on topics about appointments, preparing for your vaccination and how to receive notifications about vaccine availability.

Related articles:

SA Salvation Army hopes to raise $250k during National Salvation Army Week

Ad

KSAT Community spotlight: National Alliance on Mental Illness - San Antonio

SA couple overcomes meth addiction, receives help from Salvation Army to get family back on track

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.