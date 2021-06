Official Contest Rules: Texas Eats Fiesta Show Sweepstakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

General. By entering Texas Eats Fiesta Show Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sweepstakes-specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes begins at 10 A.M. CST on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Deadline to enter is 11:59 A.M. CST on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station time clock shall be the official time clock for the Sweepstakes.

Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station local viewing area. The Sweepstakes is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

How To Enter. To earn one Entry into the Sweepstakes, log on to the Instagram app or download it for free on your mobile device. Using your account on the Instagram app, complete the following steps (“Entry”):

1. Follow @eldereats plus @ksattexaseats

2. During the Sweepstakes Period, like the official Sweepstakes post (“Sweepstakes Post”) published in the Instagram story for @eldereats and @ksattexaseats

3. Enter the secret Fiesta word in the Instagram story for @eldereats and @ksattexaseats (Get the secret word by watching Texas Eats on KSAT 12 Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. or 11 p.m.)

4. Tag up to 4 friends

5. BONUS - share the post and tag @eldereats and @ksattexaseats in your story

Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the Instagram account used to submit Entries. Limit one Entry plus one bonus Entry, for a total of two (2) entries per person and per Instagram account during the Sweepstakes Period. Entries exceeding these limits from any person or Instagram account are void. Entries that are incomplete or inaccurate are void. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged except as set forth in these Official Rules.

Station may disqualify any Entry that it believes to be inaccurate or fraudulent. Any entries found, in Station’s sole discretion, to in include any content that is lewd, biased, sexual, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the Entrant to be disqualified The Station will disqualify any Entrant who do not meet the eligibility requirements or violates these Official Rules.

Selection of Winners. One (1) potential winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received by the Station after the Sweepstakes Period on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. The potential winner will be announced at approximately 1 P.M. CST on June 23, 2021 on the Station’s Instagram page at @eldereats and @ksattexaseats. Station will attempt to contact the potential winner via Instagram direct message (“Winner Message”).

Odds. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Prize (1). The winner shall receive one (1) Canopy Hotel 1-Night Stay located at 123 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205 valued at $309, one (1) $100 gift card to Domingo Restaurant, one (1) $100 gift card to $100 Pinkerton’s BBQ, one (1) $100 gift card to Hello Paradise, one (1) $100 gift card to Cortez Family Restaurants, one (1) $100 gift card to Holy Smoke Food Truck, one (1) $100 gift card to El Camino, one (1) $50 gift card to Tito’s Mexican Restaurant. The total prize value is $1,059. In no event will Station award more prizes than are listed in these Official Rules.

The Station will contact the potential winner using the Instagram direct message feature (“DM”). The DM will request additional information, including a valid email address for the potential winner, which will allow the Station to complete the winner verification process. Potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must respond via Instagram DM and accurately and completely provide all requested information. Upon receipt of a complete and accurate response to the DM, the Station will send to potential winner, via email to the address provided in response to the DM, required paperwork and a deadline by which that paperwork must be completely and accurately returned to Station. The paperwork may include an affidavit of eligibility, liability release, advertising and publicity release and, if required, an IRS form W-9. If a potential winner fails to comply with any Station prize claim instructions, or, if Station determines, in its sole discretion, that potential winner is not eligible for the Sweepstakes or has violated these Official Rules, potential winner forfeits the prize and an alternate winner may be selected by ransom drawing from among all remaining non-winning entries, time permitting. Station reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants to confirm eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Upon verification of potential winner eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor will ship prize to winner’s mailing address provided during prize claim process. Please allow reasonable time for shipping. Station and Sponsor are not responsible for loss, delay or damage in shipping.

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases Instagram, the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, platform failures, mobile application failures, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any Entry; Entries that are misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, late, incomplete or inaccurate; any injury or damage to the Entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate collection of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, canceled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence may be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on KSAT12, you are deemed to agree to https://www.ksat.com/ ‘s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes period to Station at 1408 N. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78215 Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at https://www.ksat.com/contests/ Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Station/Administrator: KSAT12, 1408 N. Mary’s St., San Antonio, TX 78215.