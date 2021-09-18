Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 4: Donuts, French food, Philly cheesesteaks and more

KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.
Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks! We’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and some then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country. That, and so much more on this episode of Texas Eats!
Below is a list of restaurants that are featured in this Texas Eats episode:
Domingo - San Antonio
123 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Mexican
- From brunch plates to appetizers and dinner entrees, Domingo’s menus offer the flavors of South Texas, celebrating the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair.
- $$$
- Open 7 days a week
Yo Philly Cheesesteaks - Corpus Christi
3314 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402
Phillies
- Authentic, counter-serve joint with cheesesteaks & Italian sandwiches, plus nostalgic sides & ice cream.
- $$
- Open 7 days a week
Main St. Donuts & Kolaches - Blanco
49 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606
Donut shop
- A large variety of handmade donuts and breakfast items
- $
- Closed Mondays
Carnitas El Guero - San Antonio
10151 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251
Tacos
- Authentic Mexican carnitas served up in a friendly atmosphere
- $
- Open 7 days a week
La Frites - San Antonio
728 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
French
- A cozy spot with outdoor tables serves classic mussels & fries, simple French fare, wine & beer.
- $$$$
- Closed Sunday, Monday
Cabernet Grill - Fredericksburg
2805 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
American
- Rustic-style eatery featuring elevated American steak & seafood entrees & local wines, plus a patio
- $$$
- Closed Sunday, Monday
Texas Bistro - New Braunfels
1932 S Seguin Ave #209, New Braunfels, TX 78130
American
- A New American restaurant in the heart of New Braunfels serving fresh ingredients prepared the right way
- $$$
- Closed Monday
