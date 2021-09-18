Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 4: Donuts, French food, Philly cheesesteaks and more

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.

Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks! We’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and some then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country. That, and so much more on this episode of Texas Eats!

Below is a list of restaurants that are featured in this Texas Eats episode:

Domingo - San Antonio

123 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Mexican

From brunch plates to appetizers and dinner entrees, Domingo’s menus offer the flavors of South Texas, celebrating the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair.

$$$

Open 7 days a week

Yo Philly Cheesesteaks - Corpus Christi

3314 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Phillies

Authentic, counter-serve joint with cheesesteaks & Italian sandwiches, plus nostalgic sides & ice cream.

$$

Open 7 days a week

Main St. Donuts & Kolaches - Blanco

49 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606

Donut shop

A large variety of handmade donuts and breakfast items

$

Closed Mondays

Carnitas El Guero - San Antonio

10151 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

Tacos

Authentic Mexican carnitas served up in a friendly atmosphere

$

Open 7 days a week

La Frites - San Antonio

728 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

French

A cozy spot with outdoor tables serves classic mussels & fries, simple French fare, wine & beer.

$$$$

Closed Sunday, Monday

Cabernet Grill - Fredericksburg

2805 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

American

Rustic-style eatery featuring elevated American steak & seafood entrees & local wines, plus a patio

$$$

Closed Sunday, Monday

Texas Bistro - New Braunfels

1932 S Seguin Ave #209, New Braunfels, TX 78130

American

A New American restaurant in the heart of New Braunfels serving fresh ingredients prepared the right way

$$$

Closed Monday

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

