A letter from KSAT Insider membership producer, Rocio Hernandez

In a new role for KSAT 12, Rocio Hernandez will work to listen to and engage Insiders, a community of more than 50,000 members that support our station and get free access to exclusive benefits.

This article is a letter addressed to current and future Insiders, penned by Rocio.

Some people may know San Antonio as a place they go for vacation. They come to visit the Alamo and take a stroll down the River Walk.

But we both know there’s much more to this community. Getting to know the people that make up this great city is truly something else.

In late 2021, I made my move to San Antonio from Dallas. After earning a degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, I was looking for a job, but not just any job. It had to be the right one. You see, my passion lies in helping communities engage and have meaningful discussions with their local news outlet.

So when I saw KSAT 12 had created the Insider membership producer role to do just that, I knew this is where I needed to be.

In a short amount of time, I have made myself at home in this city that so beautifully shows its rich Hispanic culture and exhibits a strong sense of community.

I know there’s still much more for me to explore so as we continue to get to know one another, I hope that you all will share your favorite San Antonio foods and experiences with me. Feel free to get in touch at insiders@ksat.com.

As for my role, the KSAT Insider membership producer is an exciting new position meant to serve you, our most engaged viewers and readers. If you’re one of the 50,000 people who are already a KSAT Insider — hello, thank you for your support! If you have yet to become a member, let’s get you on board.

KSAT Insider is a free membership program that strengthens the relationship between our newsroom and the communities we serve. How we do that is by actively listening and engaging with you online and through exclusive events and experiences.

Since my first day, I have seen the program reach new milestones, and trust me, now is the time to join if you haven’t already.

Insiders get access to several benefits, including streams of local high school football games, personal connections with on-air talent and exclusive giveaways and contests.

Additionally, Insiders will have a new benefit launching this month — a biweekly members-only newsletter that shares opportunities to get involved with our newsroom, giveaways and exclusive content all in one place. And we’re cooking up something big for January.

Interested in having a seat at our table and unlocking these perks and more? You’re able to become a member today for free here.

Looking forward to seeing those recommendations and getting to know you all.