Texas Eats: Shiner Brewery tour and tasty Central Texas eats

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes you to New Braunfels to enjoy some comfort food and brunch classics.
Then we head to San Antonio to a spot offering traditional Mexican street foods and a sports bar.
Next, we make our way to the North Side to try some globally-inspired homemade tacos. After that, we head to Shiner, Texas, to tour the historic Spoetzl Brewery.
Then, we head back down to San Antonio to a spot serving up oysters, burgers and a full bar. Next, we go to Stone Oak to a family-owned bakery cooking up some gourmet, handcrafted cookies.
We round things up at a burger joint known for their big, juicy half-pound burgers.
