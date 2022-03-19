Texas Eats: Shiner Brewery tour and tasty Central Texas eats

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes you to New Braunfels to enjoy some comfort food and brunch classics.

Then we head to San Antonio to a spot offering traditional Mexican street foods and a sports bar.

Next, we make our way to the North Side to try some globally-inspired homemade tacos. After that, we head to Shiner, Texas, to tour the historic Spoetzl Brewery.

Then, we head back down to San Antonio to a spot serving up oysters, burgers and a full bar. Next, we go to Stone Oak to a family-owned bakery cooking up some gourmet, handcrafted cookies.

We round things up at a burger joint known for their big, juicy half-pound burgers.

