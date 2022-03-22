Photos: Harrowing reality for Ukrainians continues in, beyond embattled country

People look at damage at a school that was hit by a Russian attack 10 days ago on March 20, 2022 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.

As Russian forces continue their attempts at overtaking Ukraine, many of the people have moved out in masses, seeking safety.

Ukrainian officials said they took back a strategically important suburb of Kyiv early Tuesday, as Russia put pressure on other areas near the capital.

Meanwhile, attacks continued on the embattled southern port of Mariupol. Russian troops carried on with their siege of the city after the southern port city’s defenders refused demands to surrender. Fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets.

Two days earlier, Russia’s army attacked Kyiv again, leaving a shopping center destroyed and at least eight people dead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and the civilians living there. Moscow’s invasion has driven nearly 3.5 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations, with another 6.5 million displaced inside the country. The U.N. has confirmed more than 900 civilian deaths, while saying the real toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.

President Joe Biden will head to Europe this week to discuss an international response to the war in Ukraine.

Warning: Some photos below are graphic in nature.

A view of the aftermath of the Retroville shopping mall following a Russian shelling attack that killed eight people on March 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 dia images)

A view to the site of an explosion as a result of a missile strike into the shopping mall on March 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

A baby from a family who fled the war in Ukraine rests in a bed on March 21, 2022 in Staniatki, Poland. With the current invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, the Benedictine Nuns have been hosting refuges from Ukraine. The monastery is now hosting 80 refugees and their capacity can reach up to 100. Roughly two-thirds of the more than 3 million people who have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked the country on Feb. 24 have come to Poland. (2022 Getty Images)

Iryna, a nurse, feeds a baby on March 20, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Nearly 20 surrogate-born babies, along with the surrogacy center's nursing staff, live in a makeshift basement shelter, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine made it unsafe for the baby's foreign parents to retrieve them. Ukraine has been a popular location for international surrogacy, in which women can be compensated for carrying and delivering a child belonging to foreign parents. (2022 Getty Images)

Ihor, 67 smokes while cleaning up around his destroyed home that was struck in a recent Russian attack on March 20, 2022 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

People, mainly women and children, arrive at Przemysl train station on a evening train from war-torn Ukraine on March 20, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. Nearly two-thirds of the more than 3 million people to have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion last month have come to Poland, which shares a 310-mile border with its eastern neighbor. (2022 Getty Images)

Pope Francis blesses a Ukrainian child receiving treatment at Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital on March 19, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis travels to the Vatican’s Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital to visit a group of Ukrainian children receiving treatment after fleeing the war in their home country. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupts routine medical care in much of the country, the Bambino Gesù hospital has stepped into the breach to assist children in need of treatment. Around 50 children have arrived from Ukraine to the Pope’s hospital -- 19 of whom are hospitalized -- to receive quality care. (2022 Vatican Pool)

People look at damage at a school that was hit by a Russian attack 10 days ago on March 20, 2022 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

Vova, a 13-year-old, recovering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his face after he and his family came under fire from Russian soldiers, killing his father and cousin while they were trying to flee Kyiv on February 26, rests in a hospital bed at a children's hospital, on March 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

Residents survey the wreckage after Russia fired missiles at Vynohradar housing estate in Kiev's Podilskyi district, on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. In the attack, one person was killed and 19 people were injured, including four children. (2022 dia images)

Milana, 6, who is recovering from leg injuries sustained after a Russian rocket hit her house on February 28, killing her mother, reacts to volunteers dressed as clowns at a children's hospital on March 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

Volunteers work to make food packages from donated goods from European countries to distribute to cities around Kyiv at an aid center on March 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

A damaged classroom in a preschool is seen after a residential apartment complex was hit by a Russian attack on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

A view of a flat that was destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

Evheniya Horho cries as she speaks on the phone in the residential area which was hit by a missile on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

Writing on a blackboard showing the last day of class before the invasion began is seen in a classroom of a school that was damaged after a nearby apartment block was hit by the debris of an intercepted Russian rocket in the early hours of the morning on March 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (2022 Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.