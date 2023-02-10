10 weirdest prop bets for Super Bowl LVII

The biggest part of the Super Bowl isn’t necessarily the game itself, the parties, or all the food that’s usually prepared for the big game.

For many, it’s about all the seemingly endless prop bets that are associated with the Super Bowl.

But as is the case each year, some prop bets are odder than others.

Here are the most unusual prop bets for Super Bowl LVII, according to The Sports Geek, SportsBetListings and Sports Illustrated.

How many times will Tom Brady be mentioned on the broadcast?

The over-under on this is at 1.5.

What will be the first song performed by Rihanna at halftime?

The song “Diamonds” has the best odds at +150, followed by “Don’t Stop The Music” at +250.

How long will it take Chris Stapleton to perform the national anthem?

The over-under is set at 2:05.

What will be the color of Rihanna’s first outfit during the halftime show?

The color black had the best odds at +150, followed by gold at +525. Orange has the longest odds at +1,800.

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach?

Lime/green/yellow has the best odds at +125, followed by orange at +250. Blue has the longest odds at +900.

Will Heineken or Budweiser be the first beer advertisement?

Heineken has odds of +110, while Budweiser is at -145.

Will Doritos or Pringles have the first TV advertisement?

Doritos has odds of -260, while Pringles is at +190.

What will be jersey number of first touchdown scorer?

Over-under of the jersey number is 11.5.

What will be the length of the word ‘brave’ in the national anthem?

The over-under is at five seconds.

What color will Rihanna’s eye shadow be at start of halftime show?

Clear/none have the best odds at -250, followed by white at +350. Blue has longest odds at +1,200.

Which one of these would you most likely bet on? Let us know in comments below.