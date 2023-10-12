Where and how to watch the annular solar eclipse this Saturday in South Central Texas

The annular solar eclipse will take place just before noon on Saturday, October 14 in San Antonio.

It’s almost time for the annular solar eclipse! Here at KSAT, we’ve been waiting months for this rare astronomical event.

The annular solar eclipse will occur this Saturday when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect. It will be seen in Texas along a path from Midland/Odessa to Corpus Christi, including San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Because KSAT is your Eclipse Authority station, we’ve been covering everything from where and how to watch, to economic impact, eye safety, the forecast for viewing and more.

There’s a lot to cover here — so this week we wanted to provide you with a special, eclipse-themed edition of the Outdoors newsletter so you can have all the links in one place.

Also, KSAT meteorologists say Saturday’s weather is looking ideal for the viewing. Plus, there will be a cool front Friday night that will make the weekend weather even better! Stay up to date with the latest forecast here.

Can’t make it outside during the eclipse? You can also view our live coverage on GMSA at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and on KSAT.com from 11 a.m. to noon. Just click here.

Read our coverage below, starting with the most important topic: safety.

Yes, you will need special glasses for the eclipse

The sun is never completely blocked by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse. Therefore it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. Even when 99% of the sun’s surface is obscured, the remaining sun is still intense enough to cause retinal burn, experts say.

If you’re going to be watching the eclipse directly, you’ll need eclipse glasses. Sunglasses simply won’t do the trick.

Wherever you buy, make sure you check the safety authenticity, to ensure the glasses meet the basic proper viewing standards that NASA recommends on its website. Click here to view that criteria.

NASA’s partner, the American Astronomical Society, has verified manufacturers that are making eclipse glasses and hand-held solar viewers that meet the standard. Click here for a list of places selling the special glasses.

You can also make your own cereal box pinhole projectors as a way to view the eclipse for free. Click here for instructions on how to make the projector.

Watch October’s annular eclipse at one of these events or state parks

Multiple events across South Central Texas will take place on Oct. 14 when the annular eclipse takes to the sky.

From the San Antonio Zoo to the Pearl to the Boeing Center at Tech Port, people have plenty of viewing parties to choose from.

Here are some places and organizations that will be hosting parties. Click here for details on admission, hours and more.

Bandera Natural History Museum

Brackenridge Park Conservancy

Eisenhower Park

Floresville Peanut Festival

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

Mission San Jose

Natural Bridge Caverns

Omni La Mansion del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa

Pearl

San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology

San Antonio Zoo

Scobee Education Center

SeaWorld San Antonio

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The DoSeum

Uvalde County Stellar Fest

Want to view the eclipse from a campsite? Several Texas State Parks will offer prime viewing of the astronomical phenomenon.

That path of visibility, which is between 118 to 137 miles wide, passes through 17 state parks.

The state parks, which are listed here, will offer “an ideal setting to enjoy this rare astronomical sight,” TPWD states.

Additionally, Padre Island National Seashore was listed by Space.com as one of the best national parks to see the annular solar eclipse. Click here for that story.

More eclipse content:

You can also follow our daily coverage by clicking on our Outdoors page on KSAT.com. If you have questions or comments about the newsletter, reach out at rsalinas@ksat.com.

Have a great weekend,

Rebecca Salinas