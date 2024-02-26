Downtown San Antonio skyline photo taken from the Thompson San Antonio River Walk hotel in July 2021.

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines' annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.

Recommended Videos Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Texas using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Texas from a different state in 2022.

Keep reading to find out which states sent the most people to Texas.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Indiana

- 10,167 people moved to Texas from Indiana in 2022, making up 1.52% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Indiana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Utah

- 10,887 people moved to Texas from Utah in 2022, making up 1.63% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Utah

Canva

#23. Ohio

- 12,423 people moved to Texas from Ohio in 2022, making up 1.86% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Ohio

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#22. Pennsylvania

- 12,578 people moved to Texas from Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 1.88% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Pennsylvania

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#21. Tennessee

- 12,617 people moved to Texas from Tennessee in 2022, making up 1.89% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Tennessee

randy andy // Shutterstock

#20. Nevada

- 12,645 people moved to Texas from Nevada in 2022, making up 1.89% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Nevada

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#19. Missouri

- 12,766 people moved to Texas from Missouri in 2022, making up 1.91% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Missouri

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Oregon

- 12,894 people moved to Texas from Oregon in 2022, making up 1.93% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Oregon

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#17. New Jersey

- 12,949 people moved to Texas from New Jersey in 2022, making up 1.94% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from New Jersey

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Michigan

- 13,692 people moved to Texas from Michigan in 2022, making up 2.05% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Michigan

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Maryland

- 13,711 people moved to Texas from Maryland in 2022, making up 2.05% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Maryland

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. New Mexico

- 17,455 people moved to Texas from New Mexico in 2022, making up 2.61% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from New Mexico

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

- 17,975 people moved to Texas from North Carolina in 2022, making up 2.69% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina

Canva

#12. Arkansas

- 18,562 people moved to Texas from Arkansas in 2022, making up 2.78% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Arkansas

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Virginia

- 20,705 people moved to Texas from Virginia in 2022, making up 3.10% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Virginia

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#10. Washington

- 21,083 people moved to Texas from Washington in 2022, making up 3.15% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Washington

Canva

#9. Georgia

- 22,324 people moved to Texas from Georgia in 2022, making up 3.34% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Georgia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Arizona

- 22,634 people moved to Texas from Arizona in 2022, making up 3.39% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Arizona

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Oklahoma

- 24,318 people moved to Texas from Oklahoma in 2022, making up 3.64% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Oklahoma

Canva

#6. Colorado

- 24,511 people moved to Texas from Colorado in 2022, making up 3.67% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Colorado

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Louisiana

- 25,192 people moved to Texas from Louisiana in 2022, making up 3.77% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Louisiana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Illinois

- 25,272 people moved to Texas from Illinois in 2022, making up 3.78% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Illinois

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. New York

- 30,890 people moved to Texas from New York in 2022, making up 4.62% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from New York

Mia2you // Shutterstock

#2. Florida

- 41,747 people moved to Texas from Florida in 2022, making up 6.25% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Florida

Marek Masik // Shutterstock

#1. California

- 102,442 people moved to Texas from California in 2022, making up 15.33% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from California

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.