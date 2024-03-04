The best zoos and aquariums in Texas, according to visitors

Whether you’re looking to occupy the kids for a day or take that special someone out on a date, zoos and aquariums can serve as great outings for all ages.

As of September 2023, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums reports that there are 213 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in the United States, which see about 183 million visitors each year. Though zoos and aquariums have often been maligned for keeping animals in captivity, AZA-accredited facilities provide much more than a chance to ogle caged lions or fish in a tank. Visiting one may afford you a valuable opportunity to help your favorite wild animals.

AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums are committed to promoting species conservation and animal welfare, prioritizing caring for endangered animals and funding initiatives to preserve natural habitats like savannas and rainforests. Buying an entrance ticket (and maybe a souvenir or two) can help support ecological conservation efforts both inside and outside the zoo or aquarium, so you can enjoy your visit knowing that your purchases are going to good use.

Besides showcasing exotic species from faraway locations, zoos and aquariums also often feature restaurants and concession stands, educational programs, and unique activities, making them a great choice for a fun day out.

Of course, certain zoos and aquariums are better than others, standing out among the ranks thanks to their exhibits, high-quality dining options, increased accessibility, and more. To help you plan your next trip, Stacker compiled a list of the best zoos and aquariums in Texas, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor ranks businesses using a combination of metrics, including overall rating, reviews, and number of page views. As a result, a business with a 5/5 overall rating might rank lower than one with a 4/5. Data is as of February 2024. Zoos and aquariums that are AZA-accredited are noted accordingly.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not depict the zoos or aquariums listed.

#30. Bayou Wildlife Zoo

- Rating: 4/5 (180 reviews) - Address: 5050 Fm 517 Road Alvin, Texas

#29. The Texas Zoo

- Rating: 4/5 (152 reviews) - Address: 110 Memorial Drive Victoria, Texas

#28. Amarillo Zoo

- Rating: 3.5/5 (245 reviews) - Address: 700 Comanchero Trail Amarillo, Texas

#27. SeaQuest Fort Worth

- Rating: 4/5 (200 reviews) - Address: 1974 Green Oaks Road Ridgmar Mall Fort Worth, Texas

#26. Frank Buck Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (177 reviews) - Address: 1000 West California St. Gainesville, Texas

#25. The University of Texas Marine Science Institute

- Rating: 4.5/5 (198 reviews) - Address: 750 Channelview Drive Port Aransas, Texas

#24. Children's Aquarium at Fair Park

- Rating: 4.5/5 (158 reviews) - Address: 1462 1st Ave. Dallas, Texas

#23. Austin Aquarium

- Rating: 4/5 (504 reviews) - Address: 13530 North Highway 183 Suite #101 Austin, Texas

#22. Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

- Rating: 4.5/5 (259 reviews) - Address: 17552 Fm 14 Tyler, Texas

#21. Topsey Exotic Ranch & Drive Thru Safari

- Rating: 4.5/5 (158 reviews) - Address: 945 County Road 118 Copperas Cove, Texas

#20. San Antonio Aquarium

- Rating: 4/5 (651 reviews) - Address: 6320 Bandera Road San Antonio, Texas

#19. Sea Center Texas

- Rating: 4.5/5 (206 reviews) - Address: 302 Medical Drive Lake Jackson, Texas

#18. Austin Zoo

- Rating: 4/5 (487 reviews)

#17. TGR Exotics Wildlife Park

- Rating: 5/5 (110 reviews) - Address: 22115 Sherrod Lane Spring, Texas

#16. El Paso Zoo

- Rating: 4/5 (644 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 4001 East Paisano Drive El Paso, Texas

#15. Ellen Trout Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (269 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 402 Zoo Cir Lufkin, Texas

#14. Abilene Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (506 reviews) - Address: 2070 Zoo Lane Nelson Park Abilene, Texas

#13. Exotic Resort Zoo, Inc.

- Rating: 4.5/5 (260 reviews) - Address: 235 Zoo Trl Johnson City, Texas

#12. Gladys Porter Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (536 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 500 East Ringgold St. Brownsville, Texas

#11. SEA LIFE Grapevine

- Rating: 4/5 (1,065 reviews) - Address: 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy Grapevine Mills Mall Grapevine, Texas

#10. Downtown Aquarium

- Rating: 3.5/5 (2,626 reviews)

#9. Caldwell Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (783 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 2203 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Tyler, Texas

#8. Cameron Park Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,007 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 1701 North 4th St. Waco, Texas

#7. Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,460 reviews) - Address: 26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Road San Antonio, Texas

#6. Dallas Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,793 reviews) - AZA accredited

#5. San Antonio Zoo

- Rating: 4/5 (2,015 reviews)

#4. Texas State Aquarium

- Rating: 4/5 (2,562 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 2710 North Shoreline Blvd. Corpus Christi, Texas

#3. Fort Worth Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (2,461 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 1989 Colonial Pkwy Fort Worth, Texas

#2. The Dallas World Aquarium

- Rating: 4.5/5 (4,831 reviews) - Address: 1801 North Griffin St. Dallas, Texas

#1. Houston Zoo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (4,244 reviews) - AZA accredited - Address: 6200 Hermann Park Drive Houston, Texas

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Cu Fleshman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.