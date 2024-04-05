An ideal town or neighborhood looks different for everyone.

Those who can't get enough of the outdoors may prioritize proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches, while parents are looking for places with top-ranked schools for their children. Culture lovers might want to live in a city with museums and art walks, whereas sports fans look for professional or college sports teams nearby.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

#30. North University, Texas

- Overall Rank: 597

- Population: 4,519

- Median household income: $49,713

- Median home value: $724,071 (17% own)

- Median rent: $1,419 (83% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#29. Old West Austin, Texas

- Overall Rank: 587

- Population: 4,488

- Median household income: $86,031

- Median home value: $1,126,550 (40% own)

- Median rent: $1,806 (60% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#28. Northeast Inner Loop, Texas

- Overall Rank: 581

- Population: 17,671

- Median household income: $104,640

- Median home value: $413,134 (61% own)

- Median rent: $1,308 (39% rent)

- Top public schools: BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus (grade A+), International School of the Americas (grade A+), BASIS San Antonio- Northeast Campus (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Keystone School (grade A+), Saint Mary's Hall (grade A+), San Antonio Christian School (grade A+)

#27. Creekdale, Texas

- Overall Rank: 564

- Population: 5,591

- Median household income: $126,459

- Median home value: $323,988 (75% own)

- Median rent: $2,372 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Lawler Middle School (grade A+), Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Imagine International Academy of North Texas (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Akiba Yavneh Academy (grade A+), John Paul II High School (grade A+), Prince of Peace Christian School (grade A+)

#26. Dallas North Estates, Texas

- Overall Rank: 546

- Population: 3,931

- Median household income: $115,266

- Median home value: $330,271 (91% own)

- Median rent: $1,766 (9% rent)

- Top public schools: Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Universal Academy - Coppell Campus (grade A+), Richland Collegiate High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), Alcuin School (grade A+)

#25. Meyerland Area, Texas

- Overall Rank: 522

- Population: 22,460

- Median household income: $141,232

- Median home value: $489,647 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,982 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Kinkaid School (grade A+)

#24. Clear Lake, Texas

- Overall Rank: 520

- Population: 78,076

- Median household income: $110,599

- Median home value: $280,008 (56% own)

- Median rent: $1,546 (44% rent)

- Top public schools: Clear Horizons Early College High School (grade A+), Clear Lake High School (grade A+), Westbrook Intermediate School (grade A)

- Top private schools: First Baptist Christian Academy (grade A), Grace Christian Academy (grade A), Lutheran South Academy (grade A)

#23. Upper Boggy Creek, Texas

- Overall Rank: 476

- Population: 5,875

- Median household income: $97,899

- Median home value: $627,778 (48% own)

- Median rent: $1,812 (52% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#22. Caruth Terrace, Texas

- Overall Rank: 473

- Population: 12,334

- Median household income: $107,552

- Median home value: $381,293 (44% own)

- Median rent: $1,774 (56% rent)

- Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (grade A+), School of Science & Engineering (grade A+), Highland Park High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#21. Hancock, Texas

- Overall Rank: 449

- Population: 5,428

- Median household income: $79,438

- Median home value: $629,911 (20% own)

- Median rent: $1,598 (80% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#20. Astrodome Area, Texas

- Overall Rank: 433

- Population: 18,595

- Median household income: $59,595

- Median home value: $172,002 (17% own)

- Median rent: $1,408 (83% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (grade A+)

#19. Midtown, Texas

- Overall Rank: 403

- Population: 12,639

- Median household income: $103,541

- Median home value: $393,155 (22% own)

- Median rent: $1,773 (78% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Kinkaid School (grade A+)

#18. Heights Park, Texas

- Overall Rank: 397

- Population: 2,806

- Median household income: $114,635

- Median home value: $387,282 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,924 (28% rent)

- Top public schools: Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School (grade A+), Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Richland Collegiate High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#17. Museum Park, Texas

- Overall Rank: 384

- Population: 7,113

- Median household income: $124,984

- Median home value: $571,022 (29% own)

- Median rent: $1,892 (71% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (grade A+)

#16. North Burnet, Texas

- Overall Rank: 378

- Population: 8,978

- Median household income: $93,684

- Median home value: $199,986 (1% own)

- Median rent: $1,718 (99% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#15. University Place, Texas

- Overall Rank: 354

- Population: 19,030

- Median household income: $177,746

- Median home value: $960,769 (59% own)

- Median rent: $1,824 (41% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Kinkaid School (grade A+)

#14. Canyon Creek North, Texas

- Overall Rank: 333

- Population: 4,675

- Median household income: $121,713

- Median home value: $418,302 (87% own)

- Median rent: $1,678 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Universal Academy - Coppell Campus (grade A+), Talley Elementary (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#13. Fulshear, Texas

- Overall Rank: 299

- Population: 21,552

- Median household income: $170,602

- Median home value: $483,200 (94% own)

- Median rent: $1,745 (6% rent)

- Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (grade A+), Obra D. Tompkins High School (grade A+), Adams J.H. (grade A+)

- Top private schools: British International School of Houston (grade A+), St. John XXIII College Preparatory (grade A+), Iman Academy - Southwest Campus (grade A)

#12. Gateway, Texas

- Overall Rank: 273

- Population: 1,521

- Median household income: $87,663

- Median home value: $490,200 (1% own)

- Median rent: $1,683 (99% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#11. Canyon Creek South, Texas

- Overall Rank: 263

- Population: 3,788

- Median household income: $187,059

- Median home value: $618,263 (97% own)

- Median rent: $2,250 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Universal Academy - Coppell Campus (grade A+), Richland Collegiate High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#10. Hyde Park, Texas

- Overall Rank: 255

- Population: 6,430

- Median household income: $73,821

- Median home value: $696,133 (26% own)

- Median rent: $1,442 (74% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#9. Prestonwood, Texas

- Overall Rank: 254

- Population: 20,259

- Median household income: $131,792

- Median home value: $522,049 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,379 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (grade A+), School of Science & Engineering (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#8. Memorial, Texas

- Overall Rank: 163

- Population: 54,334

- Median household income: $138,196

- Median home value: $639,443 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,856 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Village School (grade A+)

#7. Sherrill Park North/Foxboro Addition, Texas

- Overall Rank: 162

- Population: 1,448

- Median household income: $147,053

- Median home value: $442,900 (96% own)

- Median rent: $2,239 (4% rent)

- Top public schools: Plano East Senior High School (grade A+), Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Richland Collegiate High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#6. Neartown - Montrose, Texas

- Overall Rank: 123

- Population: 32,763

- Median household income: $120,951

- Median home value: $621,879 (39% own)

- Median rent: $1,693 (61% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Kinkaid School (grade A+)

#5. Preston Highlands, Texas

- Overall Rank: 109

- Population: 5,869

- Median household income: $103,579

- Median home value: $426,462 (45% own)

- Median rent: $1,613 (55% rent)

- Top public schools: Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School (grade A+), Lawler Middle School (grade A+), Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)

#4. Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, Texas

- Overall Rank: 104

- Population: 38,293

- Median household income: $153,502

- Median home value: $506,293 (50% own)

- Median rent: $2,032 (50% rent)

- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. John's School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Kinkaid School (grade A+)

#3. Downtown, Texas

- Overall Rank: 102

- Population: 14,081

- Median household income: $151,719

- Median home value: $714,540 (41% own)

- Median rent: $2,662 (59% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

#2. Timberbrook, Texas

- Overall Rank: 42

- Population: 6,467

- Median household income: $141,128

- Median home value: $450,241 (71% own)

- Median rent: $2,259 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: Plano East Senior High School (grade A+), Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Imagine International Academy of North Texas (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Alcuin School (grade A+), The Cambridge School of Dallas (grade A+), Akiba Yavneh Academy (grade A+)

#1. Triangle State, Texas

- Overall Rank: 40

- Population: 3,276

- Median household income: $81,176

- Median home value: $773,400 (4% own)

- Median rent: $1,926 (96% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Richards School for Young Women Leaders (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Stephen's Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew's Episcopal School (grade A+)

