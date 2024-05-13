Movies and TV shows casting in Texas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Texas, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Texas open casting calls for movie and TV productions

'Happiest Place...'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Natalie (supporting, female, 15-21)

--- Clayton (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Morgan (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Richmond, Houston, Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lone Child'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- August (supporting, female, 9-14)

--- Sister Corazon (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Alejandro (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Plano, Irving, Fort Worth

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Loser'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marion (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Otis (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Killeen

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Paintings'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Adam (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Kidnapped Girl (day player, female, 18-20)

--- Mr. Harden (day player, male, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Echoes of Change'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Captain Eddard Hawke (supporting, 28-100)

--- Luke Stanfield (day player, male, 18-100)

--- Mimi Samms (supporting, female, 20-100)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spice King'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Pinky (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Raj (lead, male, 18-26)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Houston, Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

'Great Gold Bird'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (lead, male, 37-50)

- Average hourly rate: $46

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lunch Box'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cat (lead, 28-40)

--- Scottie (lead, female, 9-13)

--- Orville (supporting, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lady Outlaw'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Belle (supporting, female, 21-35)

--- George (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Dunn Brothers (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Blanco, Austin, Sabinal, San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Day In The Park'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- April (lead, female, 20-40)

--- Camera Operator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Porter, Houston, Spring,

- Learn more about the short film here

Nationwide open casting calls for movie and TV productions

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

--- Kindred (lead, male, 22-35)

--- Jinx (voiceover, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vanderpump Villa - hit show on Hulu'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Celebration Parties With Guests of 6-8 People (lead, 21-100)

--- Hospitality Professionals (lead, 21-100)

--- Real Fine Dining Servers (lead, 21-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Open casting calls for movie and TV productions in neighboring states

'Reality'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Bible Study Children (day player, 10-14)

--- Football Players (background extra, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Marland, Oklahoma

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'There Should Be Flowers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bradley (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 35-55)

--- Isabel's Friends (day player, 16-25)

--- Murphy (day player, 35-70)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Los Lunas, New Mexico

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bayou Horse'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Laura (lead, female, 24-38)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: New Orleans, Louisiana

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.