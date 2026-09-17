Habitat for Humanity marks 50 years of building affordable homes in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Habitat For Humanity was established in 1976 by local founder Faith Lytle, who saw a need for affordable homeownership and reached out to her friend Millard Fuller, an early leader in the Habitat movement. The affiliate’s first home, built on San Antonio’s West Side, took two years to complete. Today, a Habitat home can be built in about two months.

The organization has since become the sixth-largest producing Habitat affiliate in the nation. In 2021, it expanded its service area by incorporating the Guadalupe Valley Habitat chapter. Habitat now serves families in Bexar and Guadalupe counties.

Recommended Videos

During its 50th anniversary year, Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio & Guadalupe Valley completed its 1,500th home and plans to build 52 homes in 2026. More than 1,500 local families have partnered with the organization to achieve homeownership.

Habitat families purchase their homes with a zero-interest mortgage and no profit added to the sale. In return, homeowners invest 300 hours of “sweat equity” by helping build their own homes and those of their neighbors. They also complete 17 homeownership-readiness classes, including hands-on lessons in home maintenance and small repairs.

The organization says it costs approximately $145,000 to build a Habitat home in 2026, not including infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks, drainage and utilities. Habitat sells the home for that same amount through a zero-interest mortgage.

The homes are funded by donations from businesses, foundations, community organizations, faith groups and individuals, as well as public funding that helps support land acquisition, site preparation and infrastructure. Habitat says 100% of donor dollars go toward homebuilding because proceeds from its Habitat Home Centers cover general and administrative expenses.

The Home Centers are home improvement thrift stores that sell new and gently used building materials, furniture, home and office items and home décor at discounted prices. The stores also accept donations of building materials, gently used furniture and other home goods. Clothing and perishable items are not accepted.

Habitat works with more than 11,000 volunteers each year, including some who have served for more than 40 years. Volunteers and donors help the organization provide what it calls a hand up, not a handout, for families seeking a safe, affordable place to live.

The nonprofit’s work is based on the belief that stable, affordable housing can improve financial stability, educational outcomes, health and neighborhood strength. Its message is simple: Building homes helps build communities.

Habitat Home Centers are located at 311 Probandt, 5482 Walzem and 8125 Meadow Leaf.

Habitat For Humanity partners with families who cannot otherwise afford a home, helping them build safe, affordable housing with no interest and no profit. Rather than providing a handout, Habitat empowers families to help themselves and build a stronger future.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.