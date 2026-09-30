Congenital Heart Walk brings San Antonio families together for hope and research

Photo courtesy of The Children's Heart Foundation. The Children's Heart Foundation will host their annual Congenital Heart Walk at Morgan's Sports Complex.

SAN ANTONIO – Families, congenital heart defect (CHD) survivors and supporters will gather October 25 for the Congenital Heart Walk San Antonio, a family-friendly event focused on connection, remembrance and hope.

The walk will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Morgans Sports Complex. Participants who register, will complete a one-mile route while honoring Heart Warriors who have died and celebrating those living with congenital heart defects, commonly called CHDs.

Recommended Videos

The event benefits The Children’s Heart Foundation, which funds research into the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of CHDs. The foundation is celebrating 30 years and has funded nearly $21 million in research and scientific collaborations through 2025.

CHDs are problems present at birth that affect the structure and function of the heart. They are the most common birth defect in the United States, affecting nearly 40,000 babies each year, about one child every 15 minutes. More than 2 million people in the United States are living with a CHD.

The walk is designed to remind families that no one faces congenital heart defects alone. Funds raised support research that has helped improve survival, longevity and quality of life for people living with congenital heart defects.

Founded in 1996, The Children’s Heart Foundation is the country’s leading organization solely dedicated to funding congenital heart defect research. Its mission is to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of CHDs by funding the most promising research.

Through 2025, the foundation has funded nearly $21 million in research and scientific collaborations, driving breakthroughs that have improved survival rates, longevity and quality of life for people living with CHDs. In some cases, foundation-supported research has gone on to receive support from larger funders, including the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.