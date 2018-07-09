10 places to dine at with the kids

SAN ANTONIO - Eating out with kids can be a challenge, but more restaurants around the city are starting to add play areas to accommodate parents who want to have a nice dinner with their little ones.
Here are 10 places we found that include playscapes for the kiddos.
- The Patio Southtown: 1035 S. Presa
- Tycoon Flats: 2926 N. St. Mary's
- The Cove: 606 W. Cypress St.
- La Gloria Dominion: 21819 W Interstate 10
- Perico's in Stone Oak: 1439 E. Sonterra Blvd.
- MoMak's Backyard Malts and Burgers: 13838 Jones Maltsberger
- Two Bro's BBQ Market: 12656 West Ave.
- El Chapparal Mexican Restaurant in Helotes: 15103 Bandera Rd.
- Shuck Shack: 520 E. Grayson St.
- Viola's Ventanas: 9660 Westover Hills Rd.
Know of any other places? Post them in the comments below.
