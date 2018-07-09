10 places to dine at with the kids

SAN ANTONIO - Eating out with kids can be a challenge, but more restaurants around the city are starting to add play areas to accommodate parents who want to have a nice dinner with their little ones.

Here are 10 places we found that include playscapes for the kiddos.

- The Patio Southtown: 1035 S. Presa

- Tycoon Flats: 2926 N. St. Mary's

- The Cove: 606 W. Cypress St.

- La Gloria Dominion: 21819 W Interstate 10

- Perico's in Stone Oak: 1439 E. Sonterra Blvd.

- MoMak's Backyard Malts and Burgers: 13838 Jones Maltsberger

- Two Bro's BBQ Market: 12656 West Ave.

- El Chapparal Mexican Restaurant in Helotes: 15103 Bandera Rd.

- Shuck Shack: 520 E. Grayson St.

- Viola's Ventanas: 9660 Westover Hills Rd.

Know of any other places? Post them in the comments below.

