More restaurants around San Antonio offering gluten-free options

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio's culinary scene over the past couple of years has continued to flourish, and now those who suffer from gluten allergies or have Celiac disease can enjoy some of these places now.

Offering gluten-free options is now becoming a norm for most places.

Below is a list of places around town that provide gluten-free options.

- 5 Points Local: 1017 N. Flores St.

- Wholesome Eating Glute Free, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Bakery & Restaurant: 13455 Blanco Rd.

- Sweet Yams: 218 N. Cherry St.

- Viva Vegeria: 1422 Nogalitos St.

- The Cove: 606 W. Cypress St.

- Earth Burger: 818 NW Loop 410

- Munch On and Beyond: 13469 Wetmore Rd.

- Pharm Table: 106 Auditorium Cir.

- Tapatio Vegan Tacos: 1203 S. Alamo St.

- Pam's Kitchen & Wine Bar: 11826 Wurzbach Rd.

- Gainz Bakery: 1147 North Academy Ave., New Braunfels