10 delicious recipes you’ll want to make for Mother’s Day brunch

There’s no better excuse to try out a new breakfast recipe than Mother’s Day.

Lots of people tend to go to a buffet where they serve the same boring breakfast foods, but that’s not really an option this year -- so why not change things up and try some new dishes that will delight your taste buds?

From breakfast pizza to a pie filled with biscuits and gravy, we have a feeling your family -- and the mom in your life, if you live with her -- will never forget this epic brunch.

Broccoli Cheese Quiche from How Sweet Eats

Is there anything better than a delicious quiche? The best part about making this is that it can feed a lot of people, with not a lot of work involved. Can you imagine making individual sunny-side up eggs for 10? No way! You’ll have this show-stopping brunch recipe done in just an hour. Feel free to substitute any veggies you want with this one, too.

Baked Blueberry Pancakes from Taste of Home

We've all had pancakes more times than we can count, but have you ever had a baked pancake?

You make normal pancake batter, but you pour it into a pan and bake it until it looks golden brown. Cut the pancakes into triangles and serve with some powdered sugar and syrup. Like the recipe above, you can add whatever kinds of fruits and nuts you want. Yum!

Strawberry French Toast Bake from Yellow Bliss Road

This is another great recipe that you can make ahead of time and then put it in the oven. This recipe uses Hawaiian rolls because they are extra great at soaking up all that delicious milk, butter and sugar.

Bagel Breakfast Sliders from Delish

Who doesn't love a good slider? Amp up your favorite breakfast sandwich that you would normally get at a fast-food restaurant with this incredibly easy recipe. You'll use mini-bagels from the grocery store as the bread for this sandwich, along with bacon, cheese and eggs. We'll take all of them, please!

Biscuits 'N Gravy Pie from Delish

Have we died and gone to brunch heaven? Biscuits and gravy is a brunch staple, but the fact that this takes the iconic dish and turns it into a pie is beyond amazing. While the name of this recipe does sound slightly intimidating, the steps to making this delicious dish are pretty simple.

Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza from How Sweet Eats

Some might think that breakfast food and pizza don't coexist, but this recipe would like to beg to differ.

Instead of using a traditional pizza dough, use frozen puff pastry instead, so it will have that bread feel to it. Load the pizza up with eggs, cheese, bacon and any other kinds of veggies you like.

Sheet Pan Brussels Sprout Bacon Egg Hash from Delish

Need something quick to throw together for brunch that's also a little bit healthy? This recipe is for you.

Granted, adding the bacon takes away some of the healthier aspects, but you can always substitute it with some turkey bacon if you'd like. But you know what? It's a holiday -- keep the real bacon!

Orange Dream Pull-Apart Bread from Taste of Home

Is your mouth watering yet? This dish sounds like a lot of work, but using packaged buttermilk biscuits will make it so much easier to make this recipe. You will fill up each biscuit with a chunk of cream cheese, and the orange glaze that goes on top sounds heavenly.

Classic Bloody Mary from All Recipes

Brunch can’t be complete without a classic Bloody Mary. Try turning your kitchen into a full Bloody Mary bar with lots of options for garnishes, such as ham, sausage, cheese, pickles, olives or whatever you have lying around.

Strawberry Cashew Smoothie

You’ll need something else to serve if your mom doesn’t want a Bloody Mary, so try a refreshing smoothie. Not only will it taste delicious, but this drink will give you protein from the cashews and nutrients from frozen cauliflower that’s in it, too. Enjoy!

What recipes do you like to make for brunch? Let us know in the comments below.