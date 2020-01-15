Popular Southtown brunch spot closing its doors this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A staple in Southtown for the past eight years, Bite will be closing its doors.

Owner and chef Lisa Astorga made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Astorga said that the restaurant had lost its lease and Sunday’s brunch would be the last.

She also went on to say that she hoped to bring back the concept in the future at a new venue.

Bite is the latest restaurant to close its doors in the Southtown area.

Feast closed in December after not renewing its lease.