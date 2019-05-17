4 best escape game spots in San Antonio

In search of a new favorite escape game spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.

1. Extreme Escape

Photo: Dawn A./Yelp

Topping the list is Extreme Escape. Located at 9995 I-H 10 West in Vance Jackson, the escape game spot is the highest rated escape game spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Amazing Mirror Maze

Photo: marc d./Yelp

Downtown's The Amazing Mirror Maze, located at 217 Alamo Plaza, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the challenge course and escape game spot four stars out of 49 reviews.

3. Escape the Room

Photo: escape the room/Yelp

Escape the Room, an escape game spot in Dignowity Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 315 E. Commerce St., Suite 100, to see for yourself.

4. Premier Escape Rooms

Photo: alef d./Yelp

Over in Sonterra-Stone Oak, check out Premier Escape Rooms, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game spot at 19186 Blanco Road.

