4 top spots for shaved ice in San Antonio

Need more shaved ice in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Snopioca

Photo: Em R./Yelp

Topping the list is Snopioca. Located at 6423 Babcock Road, Suite 104, it's the highest rated shaved ice spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp. Stop in to check out its menu of shaved snow, coffee and bubble tea.

2. Snowflake Paradice

Photo: Jai J./Yelp

Snowflake Paradice, located at 12730 W. IH 10, Suite 303, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews. In addition to snow ice concoctions, Snowflake Paradice's menu features dozens of freshly made smoothies, fruit juices and bubble teas.

3. Aloha Shaved Ice Fruit Cups And More

Photo: Raven G./Yelp

Check out Aloha Shaved Ice Fruit Cups And More, which has earned five stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. Located at 11761 Blanco Road, the main attractions are its shaved ice fruit cups, but you'll also find ice cream, Italian ice and frozen yogurt at this spot.

4. Señor Snow

Photo: Steph C./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Señor Snow, a Tanglewood favorite with 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews. Stop by 6563 Babcock Road, Suite 115, to hit up the Mexican snack bar, which offers shaved ice creations, frozen yogurt and more, the next time the urge strikes.

