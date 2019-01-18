5 things you should try during Restaurant Week

SAN ANTONIO - Restaurant week kicks off on Monday and will last until Feb. 2.

There are dozens of lunch and dinner options available this year in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

There are four types of menu offerings: $25 for breakfast/brunch, $15 for lunch and $35 and $45 for dinner

If you need a little help deciding where to visit, here are five things you should try.

1. Peach-glazed ribs at Alamo BBQ Co.: These ribs will only be served for lunch. Pitmaster Laura Loomis is the queen of ribs. The meat falls right off the bone and the peach glaze is perfection.

2. Dessert at Buddy V's: The Cake Boss has a restaurant in San Antonio and you should be excited to try one of delicious desserts on the menu. We choose the cannoli.

3. All-you-can-eat steak for $35 at Galpao Gaucho: Yes, you saw that right -- $35 for all the steak you can eat. This Brazilian steak house is serving different cuts of meat right to your table. If you haven't tried this style of restaurant, this is the perfect time to do so.

4. Big Red braised barbacoa with jalapeno slaw on baguette at Grayze: Anything that involves Big Red and barbacoa is already a must-try. This will only be on the lunch menu.

5. San Antonio Hot Fried Chicken at Shuck Shack: This spicy fried chicken is a new menu item for Shuck Shack and it includes the flavors of San Antonio. What does that mean? You will have to try it to find out, but we promise it's worth it.

For more information and to look at all the participating restuarants during Restaurant Week, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.