5 top spots for desserts in San Antonio_

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. La Panadería

Photo: La Panadería/Yelp

Topping the list is La Panadería. Located at 301 E. Houston St. downtown, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 721 reviews on Yelp.

2. Biga On The Banks

Photo: Jannet L./Yelp

Downtown's Biga On The Banks, located at 203 S. St. Marys St., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the venues and event space and New American spot, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 676 reviews.

3. Honchos - The House of Churros

Photo: Elisa M./Yelp

Honchos - The House of Churros, a food truck that offers desserts and more in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 157 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5800 Babcock Road to see for yourself.

4. Fattboy Burgers & Dogs

Photo: Joshua L./Yelp

Over in Dellview Area, check out Fattboy Burgers & Dogs, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 474 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers, hot dogs and ice cream and frozen yogurt at 2345 Vance Jackson Road.

5. Duck Donuts

Photo: Caitlyn S./Yelp

Finally, there's Duck Donuts, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews. Stop by 11703 Huebner Road, Suite 113, to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts and coffee and tea, next time the urge strikes.

