6 top spots for sushi in San Antonio

Got a hankering for sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar

Photo: Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar/Yelp

Topping the list is Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar. Located at 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 110, the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated sushi spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tong's Thai Restaurant

Photo: Tong's thai restaurant/Yelp

Next up is Terrell Heights' Tong's Thai Restaurant, situated at 1146 Austin Highway. With four stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Thai spot, serving bubble tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kin Thai & Sushi

Photo: chris r./Yelp

Kin Thai & Sushi, located at 22211 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road, 1102-1103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Japanese and Thai spot five stars out of 100 reviews.

4. Goro's Sushi

Photo: alex s./Yelp

Goro's Sushi, a sushi bar and Japanese spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 290 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2619 Mossrock Drive to see for yourself.

5. Sushi Express

Photo: tara l./Yelp

Check out Sushi Express, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Korean and Asian fusion spot at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 208.

6. Yellowfish Sushi

Photo: james L./Yelp

And then there's Yellowfish Sushi, a local favorite with four stars out of 611 reviews. Stop by 9102 Wurzbach Road to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese and Mexican spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

