Alamo Farmsteads-babcock Road gets a new nail salon: A Family Nails & Spa

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road, called A Family Nails & Spa, is located at 8806 Bandera Road, Suite 104.

The spot offers services such as eyelash extensions, waxing, facials, creative nail art designs, artificial nails, manicures, pedicures and more. (For a full list of services, click here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon has been warmly received by patrons.

Alice V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 9, wrote, "The service itself was excellent. My work-worn hands looked so pretty and felt so smooth after the paraffin treatment I added to my package. My tired legs were rejuvenated by the gentle but firm massage that was part of my pedicure. This delightful experience was enhanced by the soft, relaxing music playing in the background."

Yelper Vanessa C. added, "I needed a new nail salon to go to and this one opened up right by my house. I loved the service and Natalie, my technician, knew exactly what I wanted and did an amazing job."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. A Family Nails & Spa is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

