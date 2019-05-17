Are these trending San Antonio restaurants on your radar?

Want the inside word on San Antonio's most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.

Snooze, an A.m. Eatery

Photo: Michelle M./Yelp

Open since March of 2019, this breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 3.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Snooze, an A.M. Eatery saw a staggering 154.5 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 100, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery offers a plethora of breakfast items ranging from egg dishes to pancakes and sandwiches.

Burnwood ‘68

Photo: Miranda G./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Five Points's Burnwood ‘68, the barbecue spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Barbeque" on Yelp saw a median 3.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Burnwood ‘68 bagged a 52.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.2 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There's more that's trending on San Antonio's barbecue scene: Market Barbeque has seen a 20.4 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 1012 N. Flores St. since late 2018, Burnwood ‘68 offers brisket by the half-pound or pound, as well as ribs, pulled pork and chicken.

Lucy Cooper's Ice House

Photo: Annie M./Yelp

Shady Oaks's Lucy Cooper's Ice House is also making waves. Open since December in 2018 at 16080 San Pedro Ave., the bar and traditional American spot has seen a 19.4 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.3 percent for all businesses tagged "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.

Lucy Cooper's Ice House offers traditional bar food. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed three-star rating among Yelpers.

Outlaw Kitchens

Photo: Foodie F./Yelp

Alta Vista's Outlaw Kitchens is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers.

The cafe and New American spot, which opened at 2919 N. Flores St. in 2017, increased its new review count by 13.5 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.7 percent for the Yelp category "American (New)." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Outlaw Kitchens offers elevated American food.

Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar

Photo: Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar/Yelp

Downtown San Antonio's Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar is currently on the upswing in the seafood category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp saw a median 3.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this beer bar and pan Asian spot, which offers seafood and more, increased its by 13.6 percent—and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 180 percent on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 124 N. Main Ave. since September of 2017, the business offers a twist on Southeast Asian food and seafood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.