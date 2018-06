SAN ANTONIO - It made its debut during the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival, and now it will be sold at select Krispy Kreme stores this summer.

We are talking about the Big Red doughnut.

The doughnut is filled with Big Red kreme and has red icing on top.

It will only be sold on Sundays during the summer, starting June 17.

