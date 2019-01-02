Blue Bell kicks off 2019 with party-inspired ice cream

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell on Wednesday announced that they are kicking 2019 off with a party, by releasing a party-inspired ice cream for a limited time.

Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream with pastry pieces, a colorful green cream cheese swirl and festive candy sprinkles.

The ice cream company said the flavor is a combination of two previous Blue Bell flavors, Mardi Gras, introduced in 2004, and King Cake, first produced in 2006.

The flavor is available in all areas that sell Blue Bell products in the half-gallon size.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

We’re kicking off 2019 with a party like no other, except maybe a Mardi Gras party! Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream combined w/tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl w/festive candy sprinkles. In stores today, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/IueLVip4RX — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) January 2, 2019

