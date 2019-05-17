Burgers and more: What's trending on San Antonio's food scene?

Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been getting a notable uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak this spring.

BurgerFi

Photo: Jason C./Yelp

Open since 2015, this New American spot, which offers hot dogs, burgers and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 2.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but BurgerFi saw an 8 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis BurgerFi's review count increased by more than 1,000 percent.

It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Twin Peaks has seen a 5.2 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 1907 Nacogdoches Road in Oak Park - Northwood, BurgerFi offers burgers, chicken, french fries, onion rings and more.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Snooze an A.M. Eatery, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp saw a median 2.9 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Snooze an A.M. Eatery bagged a 15 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.

Open at 1305 N. Loop 1604 West since September of 2018, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery offers classic breakfast options, loaded sandwiches and more.

Smashin Crab

Photo: Jacqueline J./Yelp

Smashin Crab is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 1117, the well-established Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, has seen a 9.4 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Seafood" on Yelp.

Smashin Crab offers a variety of seafood. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.