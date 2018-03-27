Cheetos jalapeño bacon dogs and pickle corn dogs? Is this real life??

Arlington, Texas - The Texas Rangers are going for a home run with their new menu at their ballpark in Arlington.

The menu is a fusion of snack foods that will sure to get your attention, but will you try them?

Menu Items

The Dilly Dog is a hollowed out pickle that's stuffed with an all-beef hot dog, then battered and deep fried. The price for this item is $10.

The Triple B is a handful. This sandwich includes brisket, bacon and bologne, and then topped with barbecue sauce. This sandwich will cost you $18.

7th Inning Cinnamon Roll is for those with a sweet tooth. This cinnamon roll is deep fried and then topped with raspberry and chocolate sauce. The sweet treat is $10.

Cheetos Jalapeño Bacon Dog is not your typical hot dog. This dog is bacon wrapped and then topped with Cheetos cheese sauce, Cheetos and jalapeños. Since it isn't your average hot dog, it will be a bit more expensive at $11.

Other notable options are the Lay's Home Plate Chicken Sandwich and the Cracker Jack Cheetos Popcorn.

The sandwich is one of the most expensive items at $27.50 ,but you will get a chicken breast crusted and fried in Lay's Original chips and then layered with more chips.

The popcorn is $9 and is a mix of Cracker Jacks and Cheetos popcorn.

Sportservice, the company that manages the concessions at Globe Life Park in Arlington, announced the ballpark snacks on Monday. The Texas Rangers, season begins March 29.

