Cool down with new summer flavors at Lick

SAN ANTONIO - Ice cream fans can look forward to new summer flavors now available at Lick inside the Pearl.

All of the ice cream made at Lick use the purest ingredients from Texas.

For example, new flavor Vegan Vanilla Strawberry Swirl include, house-made Poteet strawberry sauce, and the Honeyed Peaches with Rosemary flavor includes peaches from the Hill Country.

Those are just two of the new flavors. The others are Blackberry, Lime and Basil, Blushing Blueberry, Dewberry Corn Cobbler, Lemon Lavender, Lemonade Pound Cake, Ranch Road, Roasted Mesquite Bean Cookie and Tequila Lime Coconut.

Every season, Lick changes their flavors. The new summer flavors will be around for the next several months.

