Craving cupcakes? Here are San Antonio's top 3 options

Got a hankering for cupcakes?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Photo: nothing bundt cakes/Yelp

Topping the list is Nothing Bundt Cakes. Located at 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest rated spot of its kind in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cuppencake

Photo: brenda l./Yelp

Next up is Friedrich Wilderness Park's Cuppencake, situated at 22211 IH-10 West, Suite 1111. With four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Oh Yeah Cakes

Photo: holly n./Yelp

Check out Oh Yeah Cakes, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, at 5257 McCullough Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.