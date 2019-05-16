58ºF

Elder Eats

Elder Eats: Episode 14 | Tacos & Chamoy with Eatmigos

Get ready for a taco tour of San Antonio with Eatmigos host Chris Flores.

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

David Elder takes you on a taco tour in San Antonio with guest Chris Flores of Eatmigos.

Follow Elder Eats on instagram >> www.instagram.com/eldereats

Follow Eatmigos on Instagram >> www.instagram.com/eatmigos

 

Featured on this episode:

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

 

Tejas Cafe

12140 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233

 

Torchy's Tacos

999 E Basse Rd #183, San Antonio, TX 78209

 

Iced Up Food Truck

5435 W, TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78253

