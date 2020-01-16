62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

62ºF

Elder Eats

Back Unturned is San Antonio’s newest brewpub

Pizza and beer is a winning combination at new brewpub

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Elder Eats, Things To Do, Brewery, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – There’s about to be one more thing to do in Alamo City with the opening of the new brewpub Back Unturned Brewing Co.

What’s a brewpub? It’s a restaurant that sells beverages brewed on the premises and Back Unturned does not disappoint.

You can go healthy and get a salad or indulge in a brownie - and the pizzas are ready in less than five minutes.

‘Texas Eats’ Episode 1: Tex-Mex in San Antonio

Back Unturned, located at 516 Brooklyn Avenue, is having its grand opening Saturday.

There will be a charity fundraiser for Corazon Ministries during the grand opening celebration.

If you love Elder Eats you’re going to love it’s big brother Texas Eats, an hour-long show airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT.

***BEER FOR LIFE GLASS CHARITY RAFFLE*** This weekend during our Grand opening Party, we will be hosting a charity...

Posted by Back Unturned Brewing Co. on Thursday, January 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: