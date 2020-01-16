Back Unturned is San Antonio’s newest brewpub

SAN ANTONIO – There’s about to be one more thing to do in Alamo City with the opening of the new brewpub Back Unturned Brewing Co.

What’s a brewpub? It’s a restaurant that sells beverages brewed on the premises and Back Unturned does not disappoint.

You can go healthy and get a salad or indulge in a brownie - and the pizzas are ready in less than five minutes.

Back Unturned, located at 516 Brooklyn Avenue, is having its grand opening Saturday.

There will be a charity fundraiser for Corazon Ministries during the grand opening celebration.

