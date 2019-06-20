Elder Eats: Blackened Red Snapper Taco Recipe

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:

1 Cast Iron Pan

1 Roma Tomato

1 White Onion

4 Limes

1 Jalapeno

16 oz Red Snapper Filet

1 Bag Coslaw

1 Bottle of Sriracha

1 Bottle of Ranch

5 Corn tortillas

1 Bottle of Canola / Vegetable Oil

Blackened Fish Seasoning

Sea Salt

8 oz Salted Butter

Directions:

Put the cast iron pan on medium heat.

Dice the onion, tomatoes, and the jalapeno, (with or without seeds,) together to make a quick pico de gallo. Squeeze one half of a lime over the mix and add a dash of salt.

Once the pan starts to smoke, put five corn tortillas in the pan until lightly browned and slightly crisp. Put the tortillas in a warmer off to the side.

In a bowl, mix the sriracha and ranch until you reach a desired spice and flavor.

Cut the red snapper filet into five strips.

Put the blackened seasoning into a disposable, food-safe bag and add the strips of fish into the bag and shake until they are all covered.

Apply a little bit of oil to the cast iron pan and lightly place the fish in the oil.

Add a spoonful of butter to the cast iron pan as the fish cook.

After you flip the fish, put the coleslaw in a mixing bowl and squeeze one half of a lime into the mix, 1/2 oz of oil and a dash of salt. Mix the coleslaw until thoroughly covered in oil and lime juice.

The fish is finished cooking once the meat is flaky and white.

Assembly:

On the corn tortillas, add the sriracha ranch sauce on the bottom. Top the sauce with the coleslaw mix. Put the cooked fish on top of the coleslaw. Cover the fish in more sauce and top with pico de gallo. Squeeze more lime juice on the tacos for more, added flavor and enjoy!

