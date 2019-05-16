Elder Eats: Episode 14 | Tacos & Chamoy with Eatmigos

SAN ANTONIO - David Elder takes you on a taco tour in San Antonio with guest Chris Flores of Eatmigos.

Featured on this episode:

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Tejas Cafe

12140 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233

Torchy's Tacos

999 E Basse Rd #183, San Antonio, TX 78209

Iced Up Food Truck

5435 W, TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78253

