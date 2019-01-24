"Elder Eats," hosted by David Elder, will launch 30-minute show this February

SAN ANTONIO - “Elder Eats,” hosted by David Elder, will launch this February, airing from 1:30-2 p.m. on Thursdays. The show will combine the signature style and personality of “Elder Eats” that’s racked up more than 30 million views on social media with the food, culture and community that makes San Antonio and South Texas so unique.



David’s first show will feature San Antonio's robust barbecue scene with a rodeo theme. The show also has plans to visit other cities in South Texas, like San Marcos and Austin, plus some of our greater San Antonio communities, such as Boerne, New Braunfels and Fredericksburg.



“Elder Eats” will debut on KSAT 12 Thursday, February 7th at 1:30 p.m. The show will also be available on KSAT 12’s KSAT TV via Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick. Until then, you can keep up with David’s appetite and adventures on the show’s social media Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram.

