Elder Eats: SATX Food Truck Festival

SAN ANTONIO - The SATX Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend, Friday through Sunday at StreetFare SA, where you can enjoy eight food trucks, beer, wine, live music, contests, giveaways, face painting and more!

Admission to SATX Food Truck Festival is free and open to the public at StreeFare SA located at 1916 Austin Highway.

Savor a variety of tasty cuisine from eight food trucks each day.

Enjoy live music, entertainment for the kids, cold drinks from the popular Airstream bar and so much more!

No outside food or drink is permitted.

On Friday, the first 150 people to enter the park will receive a free pair of StreetFare SA sunglasses.

SATX Food Truck Festival event hours:

Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SATX Food Truck lineups:

Friday, June 7

Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels

Golden Street Taco

Purple Pig BBQ

Rooster’s

Saint Queenies

Slider Provider

Twisted Traditions

What the Waffle

Saturday, June 8

Ay, Chihuahua Tacos

Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine

Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels

Datz It, Datz All

Moho Man Eateries

MalDonado’s Grill

R&J Smokin'

The Asian Peach

Sunday, June 9

Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels

Dos Papi’s Tacos

Llalla’s Empanadas

Mesquite Shack BBQ

Poke Man Sushi Bowls

Red Smitty’s Soul Snapper

Rooster’s

The Asian Peach

For more information, visit streetfaresa.com or call 210-737-6767.

