Elder Eats: SATX Food Truck Festival

SAN ANTONIO - The SATX Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend, Friday through Sunday at StreetFare SA, where you can enjoy eight food trucks, beer, wine, live music, contests, giveaways, face painting and more!
Admission to SATX Food Truck Festival is free and open to the public at StreeFare SA located at 1916 Austin Highway.
Savor a variety of tasty cuisine from eight food trucks each day.
Enjoy live music, entertainment for the kids, cold drinks from the popular Airstream bar and so much more!
No outside food or drink is permitted.
On Friday, the first 150 people to enter the park will receive a free pair of StreetFare SA sunglasses.
SATX Food Truck Festival event hours:
- Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SATX Food Truck lineups:
Friday, June 7
- Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels
- Golden Street Taco
- Purple Pig BBQ
- Rooster’s
- Saint Queenies
- Slider Provider
- Twisted Traditions
- What the Waffle
Saturday, June 8
- Ay, Chihuahua Tacos
- Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine
- Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels
- Datz It, Datz All
- Moho Man Eateries
- MalDonado’s Grill
- R&J Smokin'
- The Asian Peach
Sunday, June 9
- Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels
- Dos Papi’s Tacos
- Llalla’s Empanadas
- Mesquite Shack BBQ
- Poke Man Sushi Bowls
- Red Smitty’s Soul Snapper
- Rooster’s
- The Asian Peach
For more information, visit streetfaresa.com or call 210-737-6767.
Sponsored article by StreetFare SA.
