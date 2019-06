San Antonio Beer Week: Brewery information & more

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Beer Week

San Antonio Beer Week started on June 15 and ends on Saturday, June 22. This is a week dedicated to bringing beer lovers together through genuine craft beer made by local breweries all over the San Antonio area. The event guide features the main events of the week and everything necessary to having a successful beer week!

Here are the breweries participating:

Cibolo Creek Brewing Co.

Brewery · Restaurant



Blue Star Brewing Co.

American Restaurant · Pub · Brewery



Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling

Brewery · Distillery



Alamo Beer

Brewery

Pearl Brewing Company

Brewery · Beer Garden · Arts & Entertainment



Maverick Whiskey

Wine/Spirits



Künstler Brewing

Brewery · Gastropub · Local Service



Roadmap Brewing Co.

Brewery · Pub



Freetail Brewing Co.

Brewery



Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery

Brewery · New American Restaurant



Busted Sandal Brewing Company

Brewery · Beer Bar · Pub



Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.

Distillery · Brewery



Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Brewery · Beer Garden · Pub



Dos Sirenos Brewing

Brewery



LONGTAB BREWING

Brewery · Coffee Shop · Restaurant



Freetail Brewing Co.

Brewery · Pizza Place

This event should be enjoyed responsibly by adults ages 21 and older. Go out for some good beer and fun times!

