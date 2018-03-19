Everything you need to know about the 9th Annual Paella Challenge

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez is hosting his 9th Annual Paella Challenge on Sunday.

Forth chefs and 12 high school teams will be competing this year for some big prizes.

The first-place high school team will get an all-expenses-paid trip to New York to visit the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, and the first-place chef will get an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain

This year's event will cost you $75 to attend and gets you all the paella you can eat, plus drinks.

The 9th Annual Paella Challenge will take place at Mission County Park, starting at noon.

