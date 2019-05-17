Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in San Antonio

Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to San Antonio? From a Persian restaurant to a poke bowl spot, read on for the newest businesses to debut recently.

Blyss Botanicals | San Antonio CBD

Photo: blyss botanicals | san antonio cbd/Yelp



Blyss Botanicals | San Antonio CBD is an herbal shop and pharmacy, offering vitamins and supplements and more that's located at 7959 Broadway, Suite 509.

The store sells CBD items such as lotions, balms, masks, cosmetics, oils and more to improve skin conditions and muscle soreness. CBD is Cannabidiol, which is derived from hemp and is one of 85 cannabinoids that is identified in the cannabis plant, according to the business website. There are also products for dogs.

Give the new business in town a try from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Saffron Persian Cuisine

Photo: danny b./Yelp

Stroll past 8846 Huebner Road and you'll find Saffron Persian Cuisine, a new Persian/Iranian spot.

The menu features authentic Persian dishes, which includes Ghormeh and Sabzi, all served with bread similar to a pita, plus kebabs, Doogh (a minty yogurt sauce with cucumbers), other sauces and burnt saffron rice. Try the Barg, which is thin slice of filet mignon served with basmati rice and a side of grilled vegetables, or the Chicken Koodideh, spiced ground chicken skewers served with basmati rice and a side of vegetables).

Saffron Persian Cuisine is off to a strong start, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews from Yelpers.

Give it try as the restaurant is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Poke-Yi

Photo: yuyi z./Yelp

Poke-Yi is a new sushi bar and Hawaiian spot, offering coffee and tea and more that's located at 6301 N.W. Loop 410, Suite E01, Dining Pavillion.

Customers can choose between signature poke bowls or build their own. If you don't want to build your own, take out the decision-making process with the Salmon Classic (green and sweet onions and house poke sauce, topped with cucumber, edamame and sesame seeds) or the Sweet Ginger Chicken (marinated chicken, green and sweet onions, cilantro and spicy ginger sauce topped with edamame, cucumber and sesame seeds).

Wash it all down with fresh brew, milk, galaxy flavor tea or fresh fruit tea or icy milk. (Click here to view the menu.)

Poke-Yi has made a good impression so far, with a five-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews.

It's open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon–6 p.m. on Sunday.

