Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in San Antonio

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? From a traditional American cafe to a trampoline business, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land recently.

Longhorn Cafe

Photo: Nayn092 L./Yelp

Longhorn Cafe is a cafe, offering burgers, sandwiches and more that's located at 5602 W. Hausman Road, Suite 102. Longhorn Cafe is a small chain servicing the San Antonio metropolitan area.

On the menu, look for notable menu options such as the mushroom and Swiss burger with fries; the chicken tenders basket with fries and gravy; or The Horn entree complete with grilled hamburger steak, jalapeños, cheese and grilled onions. Sandwiches, sides, salads, sides and hot dogs round out the menu.

Medina River Coffee

Photo: Cynthia T./Yelp

Head over to 11825 West Ave., Suite 101, and you'll find Medina River Coffee, a new spot to score coffee and tea and more.

Stop by for a caffeinated beverage such as a drip coffee, cappuccino, latte or mocha and pair your drink with a sweet treat, like a chocolate-covered Oreo.

House of Air

Photo: house of air/Yelp

Now open at 16628 San Pedro Ave. in Shady Oaks is House of Air, a trampoline park and indoor playcenter.

According to the business' website, House of Air Trampoline Park "is an athletic and recreational facility that is family-friendly and packed with amazing amenities and programs." On top of offering a plethora of indoor trampolines to bounce around on, this business also features a rock wall, a ninja course, a foam pit and dodgeball games.

