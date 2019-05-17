Explore the newest businesses to debut in San Antonio

Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a barre studio to a nail salon, read on to see the newest businesses to open for business around town.

Tasty Thai

Photo: ricci d./Yelp

A newcomer to Shady Oaks, Tasty Thai is a Thai and Asian fusion spot, offering seafood and more that's located at 14516 Brook Hollow Blvd.

On the menu, entree selections include the steamed clay pot (with squid, shrimp and mussels stir-fried with vegetables in a coconut milk sauce), the Three Best Friends (sauteed chicken, beef and shrimp topped with sauteed mixed vegetables) and the Larb Kai (minced grilled chicken seasoned with squeezed limes lemon grass, red onions, cilantro and scallions). Click here to view the menu.

Tasty Thai has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Hungry? Tasty Thai is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Pure Barre

Photo: pure barre/Yelp

Stroll past 11703 Huebner Road, Suite 112 and you'll find Pure Barre, a new barre class spot.

The studio focuses on small movement routines and offers 45-, 50- and 60-minute classes that target strength, cardio and flexibility. (Click here for a look at the class schedule.)

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of two reviews.

Stop in for a workout from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and 5–8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.–11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. and 2–3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Nail Inn

Photo: nail inn/Yelp

Nail Inn is a new nail salon that's located at 17147 Autry Pond Road, Suite 101.

The spot offers such services as a gel full set, nail repair, pink and white full sets, facials and manicures, pedicures and more.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, the Nail Inn is off to a positive start with locals.

Treat yourself to a session from 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

