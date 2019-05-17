Find coffee and tea and more at San Antonio's new Medina River Coffee

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Medina River Coffee, the newcomer is located at 11825 West Ave., Suite 101.

Start your morning, or get that mid-day jolt, with a cup of coffee, a latte, espresso, cold brew and more at Medina River Coffee. The bakery features chocolate covered and delicately-decorated Oreos, brownies and other freshly basked pastries.

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Medina River Coffee has been warmly received by patrons.

Waheed A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 5, wrote, "Stopped by to take a cup of coffee, and had it with delicious cookies. The staff was friendly and quick in service and the atmosphere was excellent, neat and clean."

And Jimmy Y. wrote, "The coffee is so smooth and flavorful. ... The place is nice and cozy, very clean and has a friendly environment."

Head on over to check it out: Medina River Coffee is open from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

