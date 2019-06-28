16-year-old and family serving up SA classics to Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Barbacoa, tamales, menudo and carne guisada are San Antonio classics that are staples for many families, especially on a Saturday and Sunday morning.

Sarah Hernandez and her family are from the west side but trips to visit family on the northwest side left them often searching for places to buy barbacoa.

That is when the 16-year-old decided to open their own spot earlier this year.

"We decided to bring it here so we could help people enjoy the food that we get to enjoy every weekend," Sarah's sister Rebecca Hernandez said.

Every Saturday and Sunday, you can get your choice of different menu items available and everything is homemade recipes from Sarah's great grandmother.

"She passed down recipes originally from Mexico," Hernandez said.

The barbacoa at Sarah's is very flavorful and all you need is some cilantro and salsa to top it off.

"What makes ours special is that it doesn't need any salt and it's perfectly seasoned to where each bite is delicious."

Sarah's Barbacoa is only open on weekends and no matter where you are in town, it is worth the drive to pick up and take back home for your family to enjoy.

"Barbacoa is like a family tradition," Hernandez said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.