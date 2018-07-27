3 reasons why you need to visit this far East Bexar County restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Southern home cooking is what you get when you visit Loop 107 Burgers, Bakery and More located at 11505 Loop 107 in Adkins.

Below are three reasons why this place is worth the drive:

1. Onion Rings: These award-winning onion rings are cut thin, marinated, battered and made when you order them. Some customers say these are the best onion rings in the state!

2. Fried Pies: Owner Trina Hayes-Davis makes these from scratch and in several different flavors. This similar to a pie; instead of baked, they are fried and drizzled with a glaze.

3. Friendly Staff: From the moment you walk in you are treated like family. Hayes-Davis and her staff are not only friendly, but go above and beyond in making it feel like home.

Rated 4.5 out of 5

