5 reasons why you should try Matinee Cafe

SAN ANTONIO - Matinee Cafe has been in San Antonio for the past 12 years.

It has been at several locations around town, and now it is at 555 E. Basse Rd.

Here are five reasons why you should check out this restaurant:

1. This is one of the only places in town that makes Lebanese food. Grape leaves, hummus, kabobs and kibbe pie are some of the menu options.

2. A little bit of everything is on the rest of the menu. Whether it's American, Italian food, there is something for everyone in the family, which makes it a great place to gowhen everyone wants something different.

3. There are two separate in menus for lunch and dinner. During lunch, if you are in a rush, you can get a quick meal that will usually consist of a sandwich or salad.

4. The cafe has a lot of charm and it is very inviting. Because of its name and original location, a lot of theatre memorabilia is used as decor.

5. The food is just amazing and the owners, Trey and Debbie Brooks, are there every day to make sure you have the best experience. Also, there aren't too many mom and pop restaurants that offer such a variety of food on the menu.

Matinee Cafe is open Monday through Saturday.

