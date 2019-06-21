Quick stop at new barbecue joint will leave you satisfied

SAN ANTONIO - Fast, easy and delicious is the best way to describe Papa's Quickdraw BBQ on Blanco Road.
Robert Walker from Papa's Burgers is part owner of this new concept that features a limited menu.
Walker teamed up with Catherine Gerch and a local pit master to get this new barbecue joint up and running.
Pulled pork sandwich, brisket sandwich and chicken sandwich are the main menu items, and each can come with a bag of chips or a soda.
"This concept, however, was more on the basis of the individuals that are in a hurry, only have so much time and want a good quality product but don't have the time to sit there and wait in a restaurant," Walker said.
You can zip right through this drive-thru line in no time and eat a delicious barbecue sandwich, which is perfect if you have to take a quick lunch.
"We're about to bring a quick draw sandwich and a quick draw attitude for the city of San Antonio, and it's gonna be fun," Walker said.
Papa's Quickdraw BBQ is open Tuesday through Saturday.
