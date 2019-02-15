Authentic Mexican food being served in style at new SA restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Chef Sergio Lara is bringing the cuisine he's made his whole life in Mexico to the Alamo City.

For the past two months, Copal Comida Mexicana has been serving some amazing dishes.

Located at 5720 Bandera Rd., the restaurant can best be described as vibrant and delicious.

Lara is bringing popular items from southern Mexico to the menu.

Dishes like tilapia a la verucruzana, mole enchiladas and barbaco norteña are some of the favorites.

"We are looking to make it exactly the same way it is prepared in Mexico," general manager Juan Cantu said.

Another great thing about Copal Comida Mexicana is that it serves breakfast all day.

"If you come at 10 p.m. and you want a potato and egg taco, we'll serve you a potato and egg taco," Cantu said.

Open every day of the week, this is one restaurant all foodies should try.

