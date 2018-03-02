Barbecue enthusiasts will want to drive to Floresville to try Two Sawers BBQ

Floresville, Texas - Barbecue in Texas is a big deal, and Two Sawers BBQ in Floresville is getting a lot of attention for its smoked meats and side dishes.

The restaurant, which has been open for seven months, was started by husband and wife Randy and Jenna Sawers.

A retired Austin firefighter, Sawers has always had a passion for cooking.

"This is my version of retirement, it fulfills me," Sawers said.

All the recipes on the menu were made by Sawers and he even came up with the one-of-a-kind sausage recipe.

Two Sawers BBQ is open Wednesday through Saturday.

Erica's Take

As soon as you walk in you are treated like family, and there were always be at least two members of the Sawer family at the restaurant when you visit. The food is delicious. The meat on St. Louis Style ribs fell right off the bone, and both the brisket and sausage were so flavorful. All the sides are family recipes and do not skip out on having the corn spoon cornbread.. it was amazing!! Make sure you save some room for dessert made by Grandma Sawyer. This place is great for the whole family.

RATING: 5 OUT 5 STARS

